Helena man charged with child endangerment

A 43-year-old Helena man is accused of driving while impaired with three children in the vehicle.

Gregory Dean Martin is charged with three felony counts of criminal child endangerment and misdemeanor no insurance.

On June 25, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper responded to reports of a drunk driver. Court documents state that the defendant was observed having difficulty walking before entering a vehicle and "being all over the road."

The defendant reportedly entered the grass median of the roadway at one point.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop after locating the vehicle. There were three children under the age of 14 in the vehicle. The trooper reported smelling alcohol coming from the vehicle.

When administering a standard field sobriety test, the trooper determined Martin was impaired.

The defendant did not have insurance on the vehicle.

