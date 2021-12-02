Helena man charged with child endangerment

A 48-year-old Helena man is accused of driving under the influence with children in the vehicle.

Jacob Montoya Jr. is charged with felony criminal child endangerment and misdemeanor DUI (first offense).

On Nov. 27, law enforcement was dispatched to the 400 block of Lola Street for a physical fight in progress. While there, officers were informed of an individual driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

The driver was identified as the defendant. He appeared to have bloodshot, glossy eyes. He also smelled of alcohol. The defendant allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol earlier that night.

During a standardized field sobriety test, the defendant showed multiple signs of impairment.

The defendant provided a breath sample that showed a 0.149 breath-alcohol content. There were two children under age 14 in the vehicle.

The defendant did not have any prior DUI convictions. There was a warrant for his arrest out of Lewis and Clark County Justice Court.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

