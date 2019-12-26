A 33-year-old Helena man has been charged with one felony count of theft and one misdemeanor count of obstructing a peace officer.
At approximately 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, a Helena police officer responded to a business on the 1600 block of Prospect Avenue in regards to a suspicious man getting in and out of a car in the parking lot.
According to the officer's affidavit, when the officer stopped the suspicious individual, Macon Kaer, he gave the officer a false name and told him the car was borrowed. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and informed the officer the vehicle had been stolen three days prior.
Eventually, the officer obtained Kaer's identity and discovered he had "$100,000 in open, active, and confirmed warrants."
Kaer was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark Detention Center.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
