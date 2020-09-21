Helena man charged with burglary

Johnnie H. Johnson, 27, of Helena, is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor making a false report to police.

On Sept. 10, law enforcement responded to reports of a man yelling in a trailer. The defendant fled on foot after being identified by an East Helena police officer. The victim, a female in the trailer, and two witnesses reported that the defendant entered and remained in the structure unlawfully.

The defendant allegedly fought another witness over a crowbar and was struck in the leg, causing minor injuries.

Court documents state that the defendant was later located and admitted to trespassing in the camper trailer. A sheriff's deputy was informed that the defendant previously called 911 to report the same victim as being suicidal. The victim told police this was untrue. The defendant also allegedly made threats against the victim.

