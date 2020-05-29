Helena man charged with burglary

A 38-year-old Helena man is accused of burgling numerous storage units.

Joseph Wayne Seymour is charged with felony burglary.

On May 4, a Helena Police Department officer responded to the 600 block of Custer Avenue for reports of burglary at a rental storage facility. Video surveillance at the facility captured two males on camera driving a Ford F250.

The males were observed cutting locks off of rental units, entering the units and removing property. Several victims reported missing items from their storage units.

Later that day, a male identified as the defendant was seen in an F250 at a local pawn broker while his companion pawned multiple items. Police reportedly had previous dealings with the defendant.

The defendant was questioned about the burglary and denied any involvement. When reviewing the footage, it was revealed that the male driving the vehicle had a left forearm tattoo with the letters "UNT" visible.

After being taken into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, body camera footage of the defendant revealed a tattoo with the word "UNTAMED" on his left forearm.

According to officers, the suspect matches the physical description of the suspect in the video.

