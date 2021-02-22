Helena man charged with burglary

A 30-year-old Helena man has been charged with burglarizing the convenience store where he worked.

Taylor Gibson Hilger is charged with felony burglary.

On Feb. 12, law enforcement responded to the 600 block of Helena Avenue for reports of a theft from an employee past business hours. The complainant said his employee, the defendant, was observed on video surveillance taking multiple items including Coors Light beer, a can of Zyn tobacco and an electronic cigarette.

The defendant reported he had entered the store with his key and security code to disarm the alarm. The complainant said the defendant did not have authorization to be in the store after business hours or take those items.

The following day, the defendant was arrested by law enforcement. The defendant also had a valid warrant for his arrest out of Jefferson County, officials said.

