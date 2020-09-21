Helena man charged with burglary

A 57-year-old Helena man is charged with a single count of felony burglary.

On Aug. 2, the Helena Police Department took a burglary report at the 500 block of Rodney Street. The victim provided a list of stolen items that included knives and military equipment. The victim would later find the knife set, which belonged to him, in a local pawn shop.

Jon Michael Tarner was listed as the man who pawned the knife set. It was later found that he allegedly pawned other knifes, some of which are suspected and others confirmed belonging to the victim.

Tarner was on probation at the time and was handcuffed during a search of his residence. At this time, he allegedly fled the area on foot and officers gave chase and caught after running a short distance.

The search of his home allegedly yielded a number of stolen objects belonging to the victim. One item also had the victim's name on it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.