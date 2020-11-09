Helena man charged with burglary, domestic assault

A 32-year-old Helena man is accused of burglary and assaulting his partner.

Jesse Allen Thomas is charged with felony burglary, felony partner or family member assault (third offense) and misdemeanor unlawful restraint.

On Oct. 28, 911 received a hang-up call from a residence with a known domestic violence victim. Dispatch attempted to call the number back, but received no answer. Law enforcement was dispatched.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers were met outside by the victim, who was recognized from prior incidents. Also present was the defendant, who smelled strongly of alcohol.

The victim told police that she was asleep when she was awoken by the defendant kneeling on her bed. The victim did not invite the defendant into the residence and allegedly asked him to leave multiple times.

The victim's residence was locked at the time and the defendant had allegedly forced the front door open, causing damage.

Court documents state the defendant spoke to the victim about the previous assault and wouldn't let her leave the bed, continually pushing her backward.