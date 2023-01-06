Helena man charged with burglary and theft

A 43-year-old Helena man has been charged with felony counts of burglary and theft after being accused of breaking into a home and stealing items worth an estimated $20,880.

On Aug. 11, 2021, a Helena Police Department corporal met with a man at a residence that belonged to his mother. She left town on Aug. 7, 2021, and when the son had come to the house later that day, he found that someone had entered the house and stolen items, according to an affidavit filed in Justice Court of Helena on Dec. 22.

The man walked the corporal through the house to point out rooms, cupboards and drawers that had been opened. A downstairs bedroom had been rummaged through, and a jewelry box had been emptied. On Aug. 14, 2021, the man provided the corporal with an inventory of stolen items at $20,880, according to court reports.

The screen door for the upstairs master bedroom was propped open with a rock to the outside deck. The front Ring Doorbell didn’t have footage of the burglar entering, so it was assumed the burglar entered the house through the upstairs door that was left unlocked.

A baseball cap was found lying on the ground in the master bedroom that the man knew didn’t belong to anyone in the house. The hat was submitted to the Montana State Crime Lab for DNA testing, and it matched a DNA profile that belonged to Tylin James Weber from another investigation.

Weber was interviewed by a detective on Oct. 20, 2022. He stated that he worked for the mother’s son before he left for a better paying job in October 2000. He said he had never been to the mother’s residence and that he wasn’t familiar with where she lived, said officials.

Weber was advised that the baseball cap left behind at the burglary scene had his DNA on it. He said that he may have left the cap behind after a painting project at the mother’s residence and confirmed “so my hat was located at the scene of a burglary.” Soon after, he no longer wished to speak with the detectives, said authorities.

The mother told the detective that Weber had painted her residence about a year before the burglary but that he was never inside her residence or in the master bedroom.