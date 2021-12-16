Helena man charged with burglary and stalking

Justin Lee Morin, 36, of Helena, is charged with felony aggravated burglary and misdemeanor stalking.
On Dec. 13, law enforcement was dispatched to North Oregon Street in regards to a domestic disturbance. Officers made contact with two males and a female, all with injuries.
The woman said the defendant had messaged her repeatedly throughout the years and even asked her friends where she lives an works. She said the defendant "randomly appears" in an attempt to pursue an unwanted relationship with her. According to the woman, the defendant has yelled at her numerous time after she turned him down. She said she fears the defendant is very "clingy" and could become dangerous due to his obsession with her.
The defendant was inside the woman's apartment and reportedly did not leave after being asked numerous times. Court records say the defendant punched the woman in the face, and she and the other male forced the defendant from the apartment.
