Helena man charged with burglary and assault

Matthew Gordon Mayfield, 30, of Helena, is charged with felony aggravated burglary, felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On Nov. 3, law enforcement received a complaint stating two males were screaming at each other around the 300 block of East Pacific Street in East Helena.

An investigation subsequently revealed that the defendant had allegedly entered an occupied structure by kicking the door open. He then allegedly assaulted the victim inside the apartment by hitting him with a piece of door trim.

Court documents state the victim had contusions consistent with his report of the attack. The victim had reportedly been getting harassing messages and calls from the defendant on Facebook earlier in the night.

When asked to identify himself to law enforcement, the defendant allegedly refused multiple times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.