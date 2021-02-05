Helena man charged with burglary and assault

Jordan Mark Garrison, 32, of Helena, is charged with felony burglary and felony partner or family member assault (third offense).

On Feb. 1, law enforcement was dispatched in reference to a possible burglary in progress. The victim reportedly woke up to a male in her bedroom and found the front door broken after he fled the residence. The victim reported the male had left in a vehicle, but was unable to provide a description.

The victim told deputies that she believed the male to be her estranged husband, identified as the defendant.

Approximately 20 minutes before the incident, the victim had two missed phone calls from the defendant. While on the phone with 911, the victim received a voicemail from the defendant.

Deputies observed damage to the front door consistent with forced entry, the house had also been ransacked. Deputies tried to contact the defendant, but were unable to locate him.

The victim later contacted the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and reported the defendant had contacted her from a different phone number at his mother's home. Deputies located the defendant at that residence. The defendant alleged that he was riding around town with a friend and contacted the victim, but denied going into her home.