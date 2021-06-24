Helena man charged with burglarizing former residence

A 34-year-old Helena man has been charged of burglarizing a home he previously lived in.

Jory Daniel Hamre is charged with felony burglary, felony theft and felony meth possession, authorities said.

On June 17, law enforcement responded to reports of a burglarized residence on on Boulder Avenue. The victim reported several items of jewelry, cash, a jewelry box and a notebook of baseball cards had all been taken from the residence.

The victim also reported a unique gold bracelet with "horseshoe shaped links" having been stolen from the residence.

The defendant was determined to be the primary suspect in this case. The defendant had previously lived in a basement apartment at the residence, which he had recently been kicked out of. Court documents state the defendant was never allowed in the victim's portion of the home.

On June 19, the defendant was located during an unrelated traffic stop. The defendant was on probation at the time and Probation and Parole authorized a search of the vehicle.