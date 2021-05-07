Helena man charged with brandishing handgun

A 23-year-old Helena man is accused of brandishing a handgun.

Bentley Douglas Pippin is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

On April 27, law enforcement responded to 1900 Prospect Avenue after a caller reported a man brandishing a firearm while driving a red Ford Mustang without plates. Officers located the vehicle in the area of 500 North Sanders Street.

A female passenger advised that the male driver was inside a nearby business. Officers located the man, identified as the defendant, who admitted to being the driver in the reported incident. The man had a handgun in a bag that he was carrying.

A witness said he was driving north on I-15 toward Prospect Avenue when the defendant pulled in front of him and made an obscene hand gesture. The witness said he and the defendant both exited at Prospect, and the defendant threw a bottle out of the window toward his vehicle. The witness also said the defendant held a handgun out of the window in a threatening manner.

Another witness gave a similar account. She said the defendant was pointing a handgun at her when he pulled up next to her vehicle.