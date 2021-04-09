Helena man charged with auto theft and meth possession

A 38-year-old Helena man who was arrested on outstanding warrants is accused of multiple crimes including auto theft and illegal drug possession.

Joseph Wayne Seymour is charged with felony theft, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor duty to give information and render aid, misdemeanor immediate notice of accidents, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor eluding a peace officer, felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On March 18, a tan Honda Accord was reported stolen from the 900 block of Benton Avenue. The victim reported the value of the vehicle at $3,000. Officer Mark Baker was aware of the stolen Honda and keeping an eye out for it when he observed the vehicle on March 24.

The officer followed the Honda, and the driver allegedly tried to lose him by driving down alleys, increasing speed and making several turns. The driver allegedly cut off others in traffic and had a willful and wanton disregard for public safety, according to court documents.

After the officer activated patrol lights to initiate a stop, the driver of the Honda continued to flee.