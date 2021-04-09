Helena man charged with auto theft and meth possession

A 38-year-old Helena man who was arrested on outstanding warrants is accused of multiple crimes including auto theft and illegal drug possession.
Joseph Wayne Seymour is charged with felony theft, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor duty to give information and render aid, misdemeanor immediate notice of accidents, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor eluding a peace officer, felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.
On March 18, a tan Honda Accord was reported stolen from the 900 block of Benton Avenue. The victim reported the value of the vehicle at $3,000. Officer Mark Baker was aware of the stolen Honda and keeping an eye out for it when he observed the vehicle on March 24.
The officer followed the Honda, and the driver allegedly tried to lose him by driving down alleys, increasing speed and making several turns. The driver allegedly cut off others in traffic and had a willful and wanton disregard for public safety, according to court documents.
After the officer activated patrol lights to initiate a stop, the driver of the Honda continued to flee.
According to court documents, Officer Baker did not pursue the Honda, but was able to see which turns it was making. He lost sight of the vehicle near Rodney Street and 16th Street. When the officer turned onto 16th Street, he found that the the Honda had crashed into a tree. The driver, later identified as the defendant, fled the scene on foot. The passenger remained on scene and identified the driver as the defendant.
Dispatch advised the defendant had a suspended license. Video footage from a store showed the defendant purchasing items and getting into the stolen Honda.
The defendant was not charged in this case until after being arrested in connection with a separate case.
On March 29, law enforcement was dispatched to the 1600 block of Prospect Avenue for reports of a suspicious vehicle loitering in the parking lot of a business. The complainant advised dispatch the vehicle was a white van with no license plates.
The defendant was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle. He was arrested on two warrants. A search of the defendant yielded an alleged 2.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine and three empty syringes.