Helena man charged with attempted burglary

A 51-year-old Helena man was arrested after allegedly attempting to break into a local business.

Richard David Childs was charged with felony attempted burglary.

On May 13, someone reported a male wearing all white clothes leaning inside a building and punching the windows. A Helena Police Department officer responded and found the defendant attempting to leave the scene.

When asked what his intentions were at the business, Childs would only say that he would "fight it in court."

The officer observed injuries to the knuckles on Childs' right hand. The witness reported seeing the defendant's head and torso leaning into the building with his lower half hanging out.

A different officer reported Childs said something about "needing money to retrieve his phone from a local Helena pawn shop."

Video surveillance at the business captured the defendant on the south side of the building talking to himself, covering his hand and punching the window.

The business owner reported nothing was stolen or damaged inside the building.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

