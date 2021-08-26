Helena man charged with assaulting woman

A 42-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman.

Christopher Leigh Hughes is charged with felony partner or family member assault (third or subsequent offense).

On Aug. 21, law enforcement was dispatched to the area of Hialeah Court and Villard Avenue for reports of a 911 text from a woman seeking a restraining order. An officer located the victim, who said that in the early morning she and Hughes were in a verbal argument that turned physical.

The victim told police that the defendant put his hands around her throat, which scared her enough to believe she was going to be killed due to prior threats. The victim said she "kicked the defendant off of her" and then texted her mother that she needed a ride.

The defendant said he was hit with a ring but denied any further altercation. Court documents state there was probable cause to arrest the defendant.

Dispatched advised that the defendant had three valid warrants for his arrest. A records check showed three prior PFMA convictions and three PFMA charges that were amended.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.