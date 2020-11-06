Helena man charged with assaulting partner

A 40-year-old Helena man is accused of his third domestic assault offense.

Kyle Wayne Woodson is charged with felony partner or family member assault, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

On Oct. 31, law enforcement responded to reports of an assault.

Court documents state that when law enforcement arrived, the defendant refused to comply with lawful commands and attempted to walk away from an officer. The defendant allegedly turned and approached the officer in an aggressive manner, leading the officer to believe he was going to be assaulted.

The officer deployed his Taser in order to subdue the defendant. The defendant allegedly dropped a knife on the ground after being subdued with the Taser.

The victim reportedly told police the defendant had grabbed her by the head and attempted to bite her. The victim said she thought the defendant was going to hurt or kill her.

The defendant had a container containing marijuana residue in his possession.

A criminal history check showed two prior PFMA convictions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.