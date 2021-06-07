Helena man charged with assaulting partner

David Edward Webb, 51, of Helena has been charged with felony partner or family member assault (third offense).

On June 6, law enforcement responded to a residence for reports of verbal arguing. Officers had previously responded to the same residence earlier that day for the same thing.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Webb and the victim. That evening the victim said she was in fear of the defendant during the argument. She told officers he had been throwing objects around the home, including an ax handle and an arrow.

The victim said the defendant got close to her face and was yelling at her. She also reported that he grabbed a chair she was sitting in and started pushing it around.

The defendant allegedly said "things will get worse." The victim said she was afraid the defendant would harm her.

Officers reported that the victim was clearly distressed, and they could hear yelling coming from inside the apartment when they arrived.

The defendant has two prior convictions for PFMA.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.