Helena man charged with assaulting partner
Kerry Greg Morris

A 55-year-old Helena man has been charged with assaulting his longtime partner.

Kerry Greg Morris is charged with felony partner or family member assault (third offense).

On Jan. 19, law enforcement responded for reports of a domestic disturbance. The victim told police the defendant had pushed her around the room before slapping her in the face, breaking her glasses. An officer confirmed the glasses were broken.

The victim also told police the defendant had broken the television. The defendant admitted to punching the TV.

Court documents state the victim displayed fear and was trembling while speaking with an officer. The defendant said the victim was "bothering him all day and would not leave him alone." The defendant also admitted to slapping the victim.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

