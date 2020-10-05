Helena man charged with assaulting partner

A 63-year-old Helena man has been charged with assaulting his wife.

Paul Joseph Nevermissashot is charged with felony partner or family member assault (third offense).

On Sept. 26, law enforcement was dispatched for reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon speaking with the victim, officers were told that she had been arguing with her husband, who assaulted her.

Court documents state the victim reported the defendant grabbed her tightly around the waist during the argument. The victim then advised that she was afraid of the defendant and began punching and scratching him to get him to let go.

The victim then reported that the defendant got on top of her and held her hands to the floor as they were arguing. She said the couple's son came into the room and pushed the defendant off of the victim, just prior to law enforcement's arrival.

The arresting officer reported that the victim was "very distraught and unable to keep her composure."

The defendant has two prior PFMA convictions.

