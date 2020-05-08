Helena man charged with assaulting partner

A 34-year-old Helena man has been charged with his third partner or family member assault, making it a felony.

Blake Michael Bucalo was also charged with five different misdemeanors in connection with the event. These misdemeanors include two counts of unlawful restraint, violation of a no-contact order, criminal destruction of or tampering with a communication device and a second count of partner or family member assault.

On April 16, officers responded to reports of a domestic assault situation. While en route, it was reported that the defendant had fled the scene on foot. He was located a few blocks from the residence.

The victim told officers that the defendant had become upset when she received text messages from her ex-husband. After a verbal argument began, the victim attempted to leave the residence but was blocked by the defendant using his body and arms.

Officers said it's believed that at one point the defendant held the victim to the ground by pushing her head.

After the victim managed to get outside, the defendant allegedly blocked her from leaving in her vehicle by refusing to move from the driver's seat. He ripped the keys away from the defendant causing injury to her hand, according to the officer's report.