Helena man charged with assaulting partner

Alfredo Hernandez, 25, of Helena, has been charged with felony partner or family member assault (fourth offense).

On May 28, law enforcement responded to North Montana Avenue to speak with a female victim who told a dispatcher that she had been assaulted by the defendant in the area of York Road near Devil's Elbow Campground.

The victim told law enforcement the defendant had bitten her in the face while she was in a vehicle with him. She said she exited the vehicle and the defendant chased her. She reportedly attempted to flee but said the man caught her and slammed her body onto the ground. She also reported that he pushed her to the ground again and squeezed both sides of her neck and shoulders, and she was afraid for her life.

Hernandez told officers he did not know why law enforcement would want to speak with him. He said the victim had dropped him off at a gas station and that she did not say why. He later admitted to being in a verbal argument at the Devil's Elbow Campground. The defendant would not provide law enforcement with any further information.

After being arrested, the defendant told officials the victim punched him in the face. However, he would once again refuse to provide deputies with any further information.