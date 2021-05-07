Helena man charged with assaulting partner

A 28-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.

Samuel Edd Rogers is charged with felony partner or family member assault (third offense) and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

On May 4, law enforcement responded to Washington Street for reports of a domestic disturbance. Dispatch advised that a 5-year-old child who was staying at a hotel went to the front desk and asked the clerk to call 911. Dispatch reported that the victim had locked herself and her children in a bathroom after the defendant left the premises.

Law enforcement detained the defendant while speaking with the victim, who reported that Rogers verbally assaulted her and has broken into her house in the past.

The man denied confronting the victim. Court documents not that a 3-year-old child told police the defendant yelled at the victim in the bathroom, without being asked about it.

The victim also said she noticed her cellphone was broken. Rogers told authorities that was because the woman threw it.

A criminal records check showed the defendant has two prior domestic assault convictions.

