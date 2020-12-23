 Skip to main content
Helena man charged with assaulting former partner
Helena man charged with assaulting former partner

Bruce Alan Garay

Bruce Alan Garay

A 40-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his former partner.

Bruce Alan Garay is charged with felony partner/family member assault (third or subsequent offense) and felony violation of a protective order (third or subsequent offense).

On Dec. 9, the victim told authorities Garay had been outside her residence for multiple days demanding to be let in.

Court documents state Garay removed the peephole from her exterior door so that he could see inside of the apartment. This was corroborated by two witnesses who were with the victim when they discovered a piece of the peephole in the yard after Garay had left.

Authorities say the defendant had also called and texted the victim dozens of times during these days, which was confirmed by the victim's phone history.

The victim reported that on Nov. 30, Garay allegedly punched her in the leg multiple times. She also said he picked her up by her neck and carried her to another room. 

The victim had marks on her leg, and her mother corroborated her story. 

The victim has a permanent order of protection against Garay dated May 5, 2013 out of Yellowstone County. Court documents state the detective believes the victim is in "perpetual danger."

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

