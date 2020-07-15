Helena man charged with assaulting father

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 29-year-old Helena man is accused of assaulting his father.

Collin Brady Wilkerson is charged with felony partner or family member assault, third or subsequent offense.

On July 13, law enforcement responded to a 911 call from someone who wanted the defendant removed from the home. Shortly after being dispatched, a responding officer was advised that the altercation had become physical and Wilkerson was assaulting his father.

Court documents state that Wilkerson slapped the victim's arm and punched him in the face with a closed fist. Law enforcement reported that the victim felt pain in his left arm and head. The victim reportedly had blood between the fingers of his hand due to the altercation.

The victim's spouse reported that he had a knot on his head from the altercation. The victim stated he was in fear of injury from the defendant.

A criminal history check showed that Wilkerson had two previous convictions for PFMA.

