Helena man charged with assaulting family

A 46-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his wife and other family members during an argument over politics.

Matthew Dale Brooks is charged with four counts of felony partner or family member assault for his third, fourth, fifth and sixth offenses.

On Feb. 28, law enforcement responded to reports of a domestic disturbance. The complainant reported that the defendant's wife was bleeding and needed medical assistance.

Deputies were advised the defendant was armed with a pistol and may not cooperate with law enforcement. However, the defendant was located and detained without incident.

The wife was located inside the residence and had a laceration on the left side of her nose. During an argument, the defendant allegedly pushed her, causing her to fall and strike her face on a table. The victim advised that she was not afraid of the defendant but was injured during the altercation.

Two adult children in the home were upset when the defendant pushed their mother. They advised they were trying to protect their mother while she was on the floor and the defendant was acting erratic. During this time the defendant allegedly struck both of them in the face several times.