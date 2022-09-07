 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena man charged with assaulting family members

From the Helena-area felony arrests: Assault, burglary, 10th DUI series
A 48-year-old Helena man is being charged with two felony counts of partner or family member assault.

On Aug. 28, an officer was dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance.

The officer met with a male and his mother. The male had been chased by Todd Alan Gilchrist, and Gilchrist pinned him to the wall by his throat, the mother reported. 

The male told police he feared Gilchrist was going to punch him. He had visible marks on his neck and face from where Gilchrist’s hands were. However, the male told authorities that he had not lost airflow, according to court reports.

The male told police Gilchrist tries to intimidate him often. 

Gilchrist had left the scene in a vehicle. The officer was unable to make contact with Gilchrist via phone or the address provided by the male’s mother.

Officers later located and arrested Gilchrist, said officials. 

Gilchrist's criminal history shows two prior convictions for domestic-related offenses.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

