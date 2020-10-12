Helena man charged with assaulting a woman and child

A 22-year-old Helena man is accused of throwing a small child onto a bed and punching the boy's mother.

Nicholas Roy James Gray is charged with felony assault on a minor, misdemeanor partner/family member assault (first offense) and misdemeanor unlawful restraint.

On Sept. 30, law enforcement was dispatched to a residence for reports of a domestic disturbance.

The child's mother stated the defendant had punched her in the head and legs, causing pain to her face. Court documents state the defendant was also accused of grabbing the child's mother by the arm, causing bruising.

The defendant allegedly grabbed her son, who is less than 4 years old, by the arm and threw him onto a bed, causing the child to bite his tongue. The child reportedly had bruising on his right arm.

The defendant also allegedly locked the mother in the room for a period of time, preventing her from leaving.

