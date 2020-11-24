 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena man charged with assaulting a minor
0 comments

Helena man charged with assaulting a minor

David Wilson Wood

David Wilson Wood

A 34-year-old Helena man has been charged with assaulting a minor.

David Wilson Wood is charged with felony assaulting a minor and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense).

On Nov. 21, law enforcement was dispatched to reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon making contact with the victim, they advised the officer that the defendant was allegedly intoxicated and had thrown her across the room.

Court documents state the victim appeared to be fearful and visible injuries.

The victim told the officer that the defendant had grabbed their child by the collar of his shirt and threw him to the ground,. 

Wood allegedly admitted to pushing the victim to the ground. 

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News