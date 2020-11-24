Helena man charged with assaulting a minor

A 34-year-old Helena man has been charged with assaulting a minor.

David Wilson Wood is charged with felony assaulting a minor and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense).

On Nov. 21, law enforcement was dispatched to reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon making contact with the victim, they advised the officer that the defendant was allegedly intoxicated and had thrown her across the room.

Court documents state the victim appeared to be fearful and visible injuries.

The victim told the officer that the defendant had grabbed their child by the collar of his shirt and threw him to the ground,.

Wood allegedly admitted to pushing the victim to the ground.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.