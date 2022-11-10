Helena man charged with assaulting a minor

A 40-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony assault on a minor and misdemeanor partner or family member assault, second offense.

On Nov. 5, law enforcement responded to a report of a family disturbance.

The caller, a young teenager, told deputies that Jonathan David Arlint threw the minor onto a bed. The caller said Arlint later forced the minor into a fence and held the person there.

Another young teenager also reported being thrown onto a bed by Arlint, injuring the minor's arm.

Arlint was intoxicated at the time and denied anything physical happened, according to court reports. He muttered that he was trying to prevent one of the teens from leaving the house, the documents say.

One prior conviction of PFMA was found on Arlint’s criminal record. He was booked into the county detention center on Nov. 5.