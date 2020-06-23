Helena man charged with assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 50-year-old Helena man has been charged with his third partner or family member assault, a felony.

Shawn Glen Keltner was also charged with misdemeanor destruction of or tampering with a communication device.

Law enforcement responded to reports of a physical domestic disturbance on June 8. The defendant had left the scene when law enforcement arrived.

Court documents state that the victim had obvious injuries to her head and her glasses were broken and told police Keltner had assaulted her.

During the incident, the victim told the defendant that she was calling law enforcement and he allegedly attempted to take her phone, according to court documents.

Keltner reportedly denied being in physical altercation with the victim, but had no explanation for how she had received her injuries.

