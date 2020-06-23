Helena man charged with assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 46-year-old Helena man has been charged with felony partner or family member assault, his third offense.

On June 8, Law enforcement responded to a call from a female stating she wanted a male removed from her residence. Upon arrival, police made contact with the male, identified as Jason Brenden, and the female victim. They both live in the residence.

Both the defendant and the victim said there had been physical altercations over the past week. Court documents cite an incident when the victim was in the hallway and the defendant allegedly hit her.

The victim also showed the police several other injuries she had sustained and claimed she had previously used self-defense during these incidents, according to court documents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.