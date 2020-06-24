Helena man charged with assault with weapon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 32-year-old Helena man has been charged for allegedly throwing a metal teapot at a woman.

Justin Earl Oakes-Stanfill is charged with felony assault with a weapon and two counts of misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

On June 19, law enforcement responded to reports of domestic violence at a residence. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies met with two victims who stated that the defendant had become violent after the first victim denied loaning him $40.

Police located several destroyed items at the scene and the victims told police that Oakes-Stanfill had thrown the metal teapot at the head of one victim, narrowly missing her head.

Police allege the defendant aggressively followed the victims and reportedly and threw another unknown item.

The defendant told deputies that he was significantly angry over the money and that he had been drinking. Oakes-Stanfill denied throwing anything at the first victim.

