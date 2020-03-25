Helena man charged with assault and obstruction

A 45-year-old Helena man is accused of assaulting two people in a short-term rental hotel room.

Helena police officers responded to a report of a disorderly male in a hotel room on the 800 block of Oregon Street at about 6:30 p.m. March 16.

Once on the scene, officers heard Mark Andrew Nay yelling at two others in the hotel room. While attempting to open the door to the room, Nay reportedly "slammed the door shut and held the door from being opened," the arresting officer's affidavit states.

After interviewing witnesses and the two victims, officers determined Nay was initially invited into the room but quickly turned violent.

Nay allegedly snatched a cellphone out of the hands of the female victim and threw it through a closed window.

The male victim then opened the front door and told Nay to leave. Nay allegedly slammed the door shut and began punching the male victim, at which point the female victim attempted to come to the man's aid.

Nay is also accused of grabbing a glass ashtray and striking the female victim in the face with it, according to the officer's affidavit.

Nay allegedly blocked the exit of the hotel room, preventing the two victims from leaving.