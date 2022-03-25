Helena man charged with assault and DUI

Clement Daniel Williams, 55, of Helena, is charged with felony partner or family member assault (fourth offense) and felony DUI (fourth offense).

On March 23, law enforcement was dispatched to Hialeah Street after a female reported that a male had thrown her to the ground and left the area in a vehicle. Police noted a visible injury to her knee.

The defendant was located by a sheriff's deputy and a traffic stop was conducted. The defendant showed multiple signs of impairment when stopped. He provided a breath sample that showed a BrAC of 0.137.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

