 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Helena man charged with assault and DUI

  • 0
Clement Daniel Williams

Clement Daniel Williams

Clement Daniel Williams, 55, of Helena, is charged with felony partner or family member assault (fourth offense) and felony DUI (fourth offense).

On March 23, law enforcement was dispatched to Hialeah Street after a female reported that a male had thrown her to the ground and left the area in a vehicle. Police noted a visible injury to her knee.

The defendant was located by a sheriff's deputy and a traffic stop was conducted. The defendant showed multiple signs of impairment when stopped. He provided a breath sample that showed a BrAC of 0.137.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News