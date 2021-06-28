Helena man charged with assault after alleged knife attack

A 36-year-old Helena man is facing multiple charges following an alleged knife attack.

Nicholas Casey Bowen is charged with felony assault with a weapon, felony strangulation of a partner or family member and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (second offense).

On June 23, law enforcement responded to the 800 block of North Hoback Street in regards to an altercation. Upon arriving at the scene, an officer spoke with the victim, who advised a man next door was "high and intoxicated" and came to his door yelling at him.

The victim reported the man pulled out a knife and charged at him twice as the victim tried to close the door.

According to the victim, he would have sustained serious bodily injury if the knife made contact with him. The victim said he locked his door when the defendant charged at him and a neighbor called law enforcement.

The defendant would not answer the door for law enforcement but was later located and arrested once he left the residence. Court document state he was extremely intoxicated and possibly under the influence of drugs.

A witness said he heard the victim state the defendant had a knife. The victim's brother said the defendant had threatened him with a knife as well.

