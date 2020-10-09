 Skip to main content
Helena man charged with aggravated DUI
Kevin Richard Sennett

Kevin Richard Sennett, 58, of Helena, is charged with felony aggravated DUI and misdemeanor reckless driving.

On Oct. 5, law enforcement responded to a two-vehicle crash near Montana Avenue and Elm Street. The defendant was allegedly the operator of one of the vehicles.

An investigation revealed that the defendant, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, had driven into oncoming traffic and sideswiped the passenger side of the other vehicle.

Court documents state the defendant was unable to perform a standardized field sobriety test. A breath sample revealed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.195.

A criminal history check revealed three prior DUI convictions.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

