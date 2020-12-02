Helena man charged with aggravated burglary

A 20-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of breaking into a home and threatening the people who resided there.

Anthony Robert Rodriguez is charged with one count of felony aggravated burglary, two counts of misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first and second offenses), and one count of felony partner or family member assault (third offense).

On Nov. 23, law enforcement responded to Cole Avenue for reports of a burglary in progress. A known witness told law enforcement that the defendant forced entry into the residence by shattering a glass pane in the front door. Court documents state glass was observed on the floor around the door.

Rodriguez is accused of threatening to kill two occupants in the residence. The defendant moved out of the residence about a year ago and was prohibited from being there, according to an order of protection.

Court documents state Rodriguez caused three family members inside the residence reasonable apprehension of bodily harm when he forced entry and began screaming at them.

The defendant had five confirmed warrants for his arrest at the time.

