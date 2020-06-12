Helena man charged with aggravated assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 26-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of beating a man.

Johnnie H. Johnson is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony tampering with physical evidence.

On May 23, law enforcement responded to complaints of an assault. The victim sustained multiple injuries to his body that meet the definition of "serious bodily injury" under Montana Code Annotated.

The victim's injuries were serious enough that he was transported out of state to another medical facility for treatment.

Johnson was later identified by law enforcement and brought in for an interview. Police discovered that an altercation allegedly took place between the victim and Johnson.

The defendant told officers he had become upset with the victim and described hitting the victim with a closed fist. Johnson also allegedly told officers he burned his jeans, which had the blood of the victim on them.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

