Helena man charged with aggravated assault

A 31-year-old Helena man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a man whose home he was staying in.

Kory Christopher Keracik-Clermont is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony criminal endangerment.

On May 22, Helena Police Department officer Spencer Harris was dispatched to Chaucer Street for reports of an assault. The officer was told the victim was going to the hospital for his injuries and the suspect had fled on foot.

The officer spoke with the victim at the hospital and observed a swollen eye and bandages on his face. The victim was upset over the incident, according to court documents. He told the officer that he had allowed his co-worker, the defendant, to sleep on his couch for a few days. The victim lives with his girlfriend and his girlfriend's aunt.

Earlier that day, the defendant had requested the victim give him a ride to buy cigarettes. The victim said he couldn't take him at that exact moment and the defendant reportedly became angry and called him vulgar names. The victim said the defendant tried to fight him, something the victim had no interest in.