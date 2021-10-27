Helena man charged with aggravated assault

A 31-year-old Helena man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a man whose home he was staying in.
Kory Christopher Keracik-Clermont is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony criminal endangerment.
On May 22, Helena Police Department officer Spencer Harris was dispatched to Chaucer Street for reports of an assault. The officer was told the victim was going to the hospital for his injuries and the suspect had fled on foot.
The officer spoke with the victim at the hospital and observed a swollen eye and bandages on his face. The victim was upset over the incident, according to court documents. He told the officer that he had allowed his co-worker, the defendant, to sleep on his couch for a few days. The victim lives with his girlfriend and his girlfriend's aunt.
Earlier that day, the defendant had requested the victim give him a ride to buy cigarettes. The victim said he couldn't take him at that exact moment and the defendant reportedly became angry and called him vulgar names. The victim said the defendant tried to fight him, something the victim had no interest in.
The victim said the argument escalated and he told the defendant that he needed to leave. The victim reportedly took the defendant's backpack and tossed it outside. It was then that the defendant reportedly punched the victim in the face. The victim said he didn't see the punch coming and was knocked out when hit.
The defendant reportedly continued punching the victim after he was out.
The aunt was present during the altercation and confirmed the victim's story. The officer located the defendant and spoke with him. The defendant placed the blame of the argument on the victim. The defendant also said the victim tried to punch him first and that he was defending himself.
When asked why he didn't contact law enforcement about the incident, the defendant said the thought hadn't crossed his mind.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.