Helena man charged with 9th DUI

On Feb. 14, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by the defendant. Court documents state the defendant kept making jerking and drifting motions on the interstate. The defendant was reportedly driving 20 mph under the speed limit.

The defendant had pulled off the interstate and into the parking lot at Bob's Valley Market. The trooper observed the defendant attempting to get out of the vehicle. The defendant kept handing the trooper documents that had not been requested.