Helena man charged with 8th DUI
Helena man charged with 8th DUI

Travis J. Ballard

Travis J. Ballard, 54, of Helena, is charged with his eighth DUI offense, a felony. 

On Sept. 30, officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Sanders Street and then the 1700 block of Cedar Street for reports of an intoxicated driver. Three people called this in, reporting that a man who was driving a silver sedan was staggering, urinated on himself and smelled like alcohol.

Officers located the vehicle and driver near North Montana Avenue. The driver was identified and reportedly had glossy eyes and smelled like alcohol and urine.

The defendant displayed several signs of impairment during a standardized field sobriety test. His breath alcohol concentration was 0.213.

A criminal history check showed seven prior DUI convictions.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

