Helena man charged with 8th DUI

Joel Lynn Draper, 61, of Helena, is charged with his eighth DUI offense, a felony.

On Feb. 13, law enforcement traveling on Custer Avenue allegedly observed a vehicle traveling northbound, swerving from the east shoulder to the center yellow lines. The vehicle allegedly reached a speed of 77 mph in a 55 mph zone.

A deputy initiated a traffic stop after the vehicle allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign.

When approaching the vehicle, the deputy observed two open containers of alcohol in the car. The defendant was allegedly slurring his words and smelled of alcohol.

The defendant showed multiple signs of impairment during a standardized field sobriety test. The defendant provided a breath sample that showed a 0.190 breath-alcohol content.

