Helena man charged with 7th DUI

A 51-year-old Helena man is accused of multiple felonies including his seventh DUI.

Shane Michael Kelly is charged with felony DUI, felony failure to register as a violent offender and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.

On June 30, law enforcement responded to reports of an intoxicated driver parked in a lot on Prospect Avenue.

Court documents state the officer observed the defendant in the driver's seat with the keys in the ignition. Dispatch advised that the defendant was a non-compliant violent offender out of district court.

The defendant allegedly admitted he was not safe to drive and that he was under the influence of alcohol.

The officer reported that Kelly was unable to complete a field sobriety test.

