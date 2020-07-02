Helena man charged with 7th DUI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 48-year-old Helena man is facing his seventh DUI charge following a rollover crash.

Shane Seward-Vincent is charged with felony DUI, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor no insurance.

On June 25, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper responded to a rollover crash near mile marker 198 on I-15.

Court documents state that there were three empty Coors beer cans in the vehicle. Several witnesses observed the crash and reported smelling the odor of alcohol coming from the defendant's vehicle.

Dispatch advised that the defendant's license status was revoked. The defendant had no insurance listed on the vehicle registration. The defendant had six prior DUI convictions dating back to 1994.

