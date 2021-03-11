Helena man charged with 7th DUI, meth possession

A 60-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of his seventh DUI and multiple drug offenses.

David Vincent Strachan is charged with felony DUI (seventh offense), felony meth possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and felony tampering with evidence.

On March 2, an officer speaking with a pedestrian near 6th Avenue noticed a vehicle veering toward the sidewalk before its brakes locked up. The driver continued driving up 6th Avenue, almost striking a parked patrol car.

The officer made contact with the driver, Strachan, in a private parking lot. The defendant reportedly smelled of alcohol, and a standardized field sobriety test conducted by the officer showed multiple signs of impairment.

As the officer attempted to read an alcohol screening advisory to the defendant, he ran from police. During the chase, the defendant threw something over a fence to impair the officer's investigation. It was found to be a pill bottle with alleged methamphetamine inside.

Once apprehended, the defendant allegedly further resisted arrest.

The defendant had six prior DUI convictions.

