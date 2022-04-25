Helena man charged with 5th DUI

A 23-year-old Helena man has been charged with his fifth felony offense for driving under the influence and faces an additional charge of driving while his license was suspended, authorities said Monday.

Jerred Robert Hackney was seen April 23 driving his vehicle with the lights off on Dusty Maiden Drive and his car was pulled over. He told a Lewis and Clark sheriff’s deputy his license was suspended. The deputy said Hackney had “glossy eyes” and was speaking slowly.

The deputy said the defendant said he had smoked marijuana four hours earlier in the day. A field sobriety test indicated the defendant was impaired, according to court documents.

The defendant’s previous offense was in 2021. He was taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He was charged Monday in Justice Court in Helena.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

