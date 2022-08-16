Helena man charged with 5th DUI

A 66-year-old Helena man is being charged with his fifth DUI offense, a felony, following a single-vehicle wreck.

Matt Martin Brydich III is also charged with a misdemeanor count of driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked and possession of marijuana or paraphernalia in a vehicle.

Brydich was leaving the Causeway, driving a vehicle on Lake Helena Drive and Hauser Dam Road when he crashed into a ditch. He admitted to law enforcement that he had consumed alcoholic beverages prior to driving, but he refused to provide a breath sample and refused implied consent for breath or blood, according to court reports.

A telephonic search warrant was granted by a judge. Two vials of blood were drawn and sent to the State Crime Lab for analysis, said officials.

The defendant's criminal history included driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Sunday.