Helena man charged with 4th DUI
A 24-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of his fourth DUI offense. 

Cody Daniel Keller is charged with felony DUI, misdemeanor habitual offender operating a motor vehicle and misdemeanor no liability insurance.

On Oct. 9, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a driver after nearly hitting a concrete median on Custer Avenue.

The defendant was driving the vehicle and appeared to be intoxicated. Court documents state he had watery eyes and slurred speech and smelled like alcohol. The defendant reported having one alcoholic drink, but had been smoking THC.

The defendant said he was aware this was his fourth time being stopped for driving impaired and asked the officer to let him go.

According to court documents, the defendant showed multiple signs of impairment during a standardized field sobriety test. A breath sample showed he had breath alcohol content of 0.193.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

